‘Better for PM to quarantine himself instead of taking notices’

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had better quarantine himself rather than take notice of increasing prices of commodities.

The PPP chairman said this while a addressing the National Assembly session. He said the government provided no relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

They used to deliver speeches against inflation in the past but dropped a bomb on the masses by increasing the petroleum prices, Bilawal said.

“I ask how they will show their face to the people now” he said.

The PPP chairman said whenever the prime minister took notice of something, its prices went up.

“Masks, sugar, flour, everything is more expensive than what it was earlier,” he said. “It would be better for the prime minister to quarantine himself instead of taking notices.”

Bilawal also claimed that the government wants to privatise the Pakistan International Airlines on the pretext of PK-8303 crash.

He asked PM Khan to either apologise to the masses or go home.