Balochistan’s Khuzdar finally gets a coronavirus testing laboratory

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Photo: Jam Kamal/Twitter

The Balochistan government has established a coronavirus testing laboratory in its Khuzdar district.

The lab has been established at the Teaching Hospital, Khuzdar. Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal expressed his delight on the completion of the laboratory.

“With the start of coronavirus testing here, the province will have increased testing capabilities,” he tweeted on Sunday, adding that this lab will also enable people of neighbouring districts to get tested for the virus easily.

The province has reported more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases and a total of 85 deaths so far.

