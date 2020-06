Balochistan MPA ’s positive test result announced A Balochistan lawmaker’s coronavirus result came out positive and was revealed during a budget session of the Balochistan Assembly on Friday.

Chaos and panic broke out in the House after the news was announced as the MPA, Mitha Khan, was present in the session at the time.

Khan left the session.

MPA Nasrullah Zeray said Khan had met several people during the session so the it should be called off.

The premises were later disinfected.