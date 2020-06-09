Balochistan govt to intensify lockdown if SOPs are ignored: official

The Government of Balochistan has warned traders that it will intensify the lockdown if they continue to ignore directives regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

We will intensify the lockdown if the SOPs issued by the government are not implemented, Provincial Health Secretary Dostain Jamaldini said Tuesday.

He warned that the virus has spread to every street and house. It has so far killed 62 people in the province.

The number of known cases in Balochistan has exceeded 7,000. Of them, 2,000 were reported in the first week of June alone.

Thirty-one percent of the total cases in Balochistan were reported in the past week, provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said.

“If the cases continue to rise at the same pace, you can imagine what situation we will be facing next week,” he told reporters in Quetta.