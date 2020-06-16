Balochistan extends its smart lockdown until June 30

The Balochistan government extended on Tuesday its smart lockdown in the province until June 30.

The decision was made in view of rising number of coronavirus cases in the province, the Balochistan home department said in its notification.

A complete ban on religious, political and all other gatherings will remain in place, according to the notification. The use of face masks is a must at public places, offices and shops.

All educational institutes in the province will remain closed until July 15. The ban on recreational spots, cinemas, sports activities, wedding halls and gyms will also remain in place.

The provincial government had imposed a complete lockdown in the province on March 24. It had eased a few restrictions last month.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Balochistan stands at 8,327. The virus has so far killed 85 people in the province.