Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan extends its smart lockdown until June 30

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Balochistan extends its smart lockdown until June 30

Photo: Online

The Balochistan government extended on Tuesday its smart lockdown in the province until June 30.

The decision was made in view of rising number of coronavirus cases in the province, the Balochistan home department said in its notification.

A complete ban on religious, political and all other gatherings will remain in place, according to the notification. The use of face masks is a must at public places, offices and shops.

All educational institutes in the province will remain closed until July 15. The ban on recreational spots, cinemas, sports activities, wedding halls and gyms will also remain in place.

The provincial government had imposed a complete lockdown in the province on March 24. It had eased a few restrictions last month.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Balochistan stands at 8,327. The virus has so far killed 85 people in the province.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Coronavirus lockdown
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Balochistan, lockdown, coronavirus,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.