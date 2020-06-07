Sunday, June 7, 2020  | 14 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Balochistan allows transporters to resume intercity, interprovincial bus services

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jun 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Balochistan transporters promise to take take all precautionary measures and act upon the SOPs. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The government of Balochistan has allowed transporters to run interprovincial and intercity transport with immediate effect in the province, according to a notification.

Public transport was suspended in Balochistan after the province went into a lockdown on March 24. The move was aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by the home department, buses and vans will have to be disinfected through spray before they leave the stations and passengers will be checked before boarding the bus with the help of a thermal gun.

The passengers, drivers and conductors will have to wear face masks and 18-seat vans will carry only 10 passengers. Only three people will be allowed to travel in a taxi.

The notification warned that the decision to allow resumption of public transport could be withdrawn if the SOPs are violated.

