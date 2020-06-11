Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Authorities seal Islamabad’s G-9/2, G-9/3 sectors to prevent COVID-19 spread

Posted: Jun 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities seal Islamabad’s G-9/2, G-9/3 sectors to prevent COVID-19 spread

Photo: Online

Authorities in Islamabad sealed on Thursday two sectors in the federal capital to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

These sectors included G-9/2 and G-9/3, according to a notification issued by the Islamabad district magistrate.

Authorities also sealed Main Markaz Karachi Company until further orders.

The measure was taken to prevent the community spread after surveillance teams traced confirmed cases of the virus.

Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army were directed to cordon off the above-mentioned areas to ensure public safety and eliminate the spread of the virus.

Exemptions to the order include essential services and supplies including pharmacies, patients in need of medical aid, ration stores and drinking water outlets.

The notification was issued hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan said his office would now be monitoring implementation of government SOPs in the country on a daily basis.

Briefing the media on Thursday, PM Khan said smart lockdowns would be imposed in areas where the virus was spreading.

Coronavirus Islamabad
 
