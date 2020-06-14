Sunday, June 14, 2020  | 21 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

At least 274 prisoners recovered from coronavirus in Karachi jail

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
As many as 984 prisoners have tested positive

At least 274 prisoners inside the Karachi Central Jail have recovered from coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

According to the jail superintendent, at least 90 prisoners tested negative for the virus today a few weeks after testing positive.

So far, 894 prisoners and 11 employees have so far tested positive for the virus at the Karachi Central Jail.

The virus has so far claimed 2,647 lives in Pakistan, according to the provincial health departments.

Asad Umar, the federal minister for planning and development, said Sunday that if the current situation continues, then the the total number of coronavirus cases can jump to 300,000 by the end of June.
Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
