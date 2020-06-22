Monday, June 22, 2020  | 30 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Another four Islamabad areas to be sealed over coronavirus fears

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Another four Islamabad areas to be sealed over coronavirus fears

Photo: Online

Authorities will be sealing four more areas in Islamabad to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Islamabad district administration said Monday.

The number of known coronavirus cases in the federal capital has exceeded 10,000. The virus has so far killed 101 people in the city.

The Islamabad district administration has decided to seal sectors G-6/2, G-10, G-7/2 and Ghauri Town.

More than 25 deaths from the virus have been reported in these areas, according to the deputy commissioner. These areas will be sealed in the next 36 hours.

The district administration has previously sealed multiple areas in the federal capital to stem the coronavirus spread.

Pakistan has reported over 180,000 coronavirus cases, while more than 3,600 people have lost their lives to it so far.

Coronavirus Islamabad
 
