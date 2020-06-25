Another 85 Sindh cops test positive for coronavirus

At least 85 more policemen have tested positive for coronavirus in Sindh over the past two days, a spokesperson for the Sindh Police said Thursday.

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed lives of 13 policemen in Sindh, he said. Of them, 11 died in Karachi and two in Hyderabad.

The spokesperson said that 1,145 police personnel have so far tested positive for the virus.

At least 803 members of the force are still under treatment, while 302 have recovered and been sent home.

The department is taking good care of its personnel affected by the virus, according to the spokesperson.

The virus has so far claimed 1,178 lives in Sindh, while the total number of known cases in the province has jumped to 75,168.