Thursday, June 25, 2020  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Another 85 Sindh cops test positive for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Another 85 Sindh cops test positive for coronavirus

Police officer instructs people to stay home during the lockdown in Karachi. Photo: Online

At least 85 more policemen have tested positive for coronavirus in Sindh over the past two days, a spokesperson for the Sindh Police said Thursday.

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed lives of 13 policemen in Sindh, he said. Of them, 11 died in Karachi and two in Hyderabad.

The spokesperson said that 1,145 police personnel have so far tested positive for the virus.

At least 803 members of the force are still under treatment, while 302 have recovered and been sent home.

The department is taking good care of its personnel affected by the virus, according to the spokesperson.

The virus has so far claimed 1,178 lives in Sindh, while the total number of known cases in the province has jumped to 75,168.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Police Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, Pakistan, Sindh, Police
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Five things you didn't know about Mufti Naeem
Five things you didn’t know about Mufti Naeem
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.