Akhtar Mengal speaks to Zardari after dissolving PTI government alliance

Balochistan National Party Chairperson Akhtar Mengal spoke to PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on the phone hours after dissolving his alliance with the PTI government on Wednesday.

The politicians reportedly discussed the recent performance of the federal government. They said the ruling party has failed to stem the locust invasions and spread of the novel coronavirus.

Zardari reportedly remarked that the government’s negligence is leading to higher poverty in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, while taking the floor of Parliament, Mengal announced that the Balochistan National Party is no longer in an alliance with the ruling PTI government.

We have been asking the government to pay attention to Balochistan but no one has been listening to us, he said during a post-budget session.

“We waited for two years and they are still asking for more time. A woman took her own life because of constantly protesting for her brother who went missing four years ago,” he said.

The problems in Balochistan are political and we need to resolve them diplomatically, said Mengal.

“You talk about people in Palestine and Bosnia, you debate over the price of sugar and tomatoes but no one talks about Balochistan ever,” he added.

The PTI, however, will continue to maintain majority in the lower house despite the BNP’s separation. A party needs at least 172 seats to form a government. Even after losing Mengal’s support, the PTI and coalition parties have 180 seats remaining. Mengal’s party has four National Assembly seats.