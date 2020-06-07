Airbus team decodes flight data, voice recorder in PK-8303 crash

The Airbus team has finished decoding the flight data and cockpit voice recorder from the PIA PK-8303 crash and handed the data over to the Pakistani investigation team.

The ill-fated PK-8303 crashed in Karach’s Model Colony on May 22, killing 97 people aboard. Two people miraculously survived the crash.

A team of experts from Airbus, the manufacturer of the plane, arrived in Karachi to examine the crash site and locate the recorder. The team then returned to Paris accompanied by two Pakistani investigators to decode the data.

The data has now been handed over to Air Commodore Usman Ghani, who is on his way back to Islamabad and will arrive today (Sunday).

The investigation into the crash is still under way. The Pakistani investigation team has received data from the air traffic control towers in both Karachi and Lahore, where the plane took off from.

The Lahore control tower has provided the air traffic controller’s statement, log book and duty roster.