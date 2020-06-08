Ex-PM Abbasi says he contracted coronavirus due to carelessness

He tested positive for the virus Monday

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that he contracted coronavirus due to carelessness.

The former premier was speaking on Samaa TV show Nadeem Malik Live Monday. He said he had mild fever and no other symptoms.

"I felt fever yesterday and tested positive for the virus today," Abbasi told the anchorperson.

He said he had gone to Lahore with Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who has also tested positive for the virus.

The former premier said the government would have to adopt a policy to stem the spread of coronavirus.

"Everyone will have to fight this challenge together," he added.