Monday, June 8, 2020  | 15 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Ex-PM Abbasi says he contracted coronavirus due to carelessness

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
He tested positive for the virus Monday

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that he contracted coronavirus due to carelessness.

The former premier was speaking on Samaa TV show Nadeem Malik Live Monday. He said he had mild fever and no other symptoms.

"I felt fever yesterday and tested positive for the virus today," Abbasi told the anchorperson.

He said he had gone to Lahore with Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who has also tested positive for the virus.

The former premier said the government would have to adopt a policy to stem the spread of coronavirus.

"Everyone will have to fight this challenge together," he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus shahid khaqan abbasi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, coronavirus, PML-N
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
KP doctor attacked by patient's attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.