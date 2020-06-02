ABAD concerned over encroachment attempt on builder’s 80-acre Karachi land

The Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan has expressed serious concerns over attempts to encroach upon an 80-acre land owned by a builder in Karachi’s Taiser Town.

On behalf of a builder M/s Safari Associates, ABAD Senior Vice-Chairman Sohail Warind has written a letter to the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment and Enquiries chairman, requesting an enquiry against corrupt revenue officials in Karachi’s District West.

In the letter, the ABAD senior vice-chairman noted that the prime minister recently announced a relief package for the construction industry with an aim to provide subsidized houses and employment to people, and boost economic activity.

ABAD members are putting in their maximum effort for the betterment of the national economy, the letter read. But, unfortunately some corrupt elements in the government departments are sabotaging these efforts.

Warind said West Deputy Commissioner Mr Fayyaz Alam Solangi, Assistant Commissioner Manghopir Mr Sajjad Abro and Mukhtiarkar Manghopir Kazi Hamoodur Rehman were harassing M/s Safari Associates in order to facilitate the land grabbers.

He said the builder had submitted a written complaint to the ABAD Office against these officials.

In the complaint, according to Warind, the builder said that land grabbers Alam Behari and others had trespassed and encroached upon 20 acres his land namely “Timber Market”. He said these individuals encorached upon the land under the patronage of afore-mentioned revenue officials.

“The said revenue officials are also involved in tampering with the record,” the builder alleged in his complaint.

Warind said the project was already approved by the Malir Development Authority and sold to the general public as well.

The ABAD has called for necessary action against the government officials involved in such malpractice.

M/s Safari Associates told SAMAA Digital that they had written a letter to the MDA director general regarding illegal demolition of their allottees’ constructions by the West deputy commissioner.

The builder said they were running the project for the last 14 years over their 80-acre land allotted in Taiser Town, Scheme-45.

“We are the owner of the 80-acre land situated in Sector 1 & 3 of Deh Taiser, which was previously called Sector T&S-1,” they said.

The land has already been consolidated in 1990 by now defunct KDA, according to M/s Safari Associates.

“In the year 2005, the MDA had taken over the Survey No. 29/2, 32, 34, 35, 36 & 37 and also mutated in the Record of Right vide entry No.778 consolidated the subject land at the same place where we are in possession since 1990,” the builder stated.

M/s Safari Associates said the survey number of their land as per the KDA record was T&S-1, which has been changed to sectors 1 & 3 of Scheme-45 in Deh Taiser as per MDA survey and also mutated in Record of Right vide entry no. 779.

“We have already paid Outer Development Charges of Rs906,04,800 to the MDA and it has also approved the layout plan of the project on August 17, 2007,” the builder said.

They said different allottees of 500 square yard plots have constructed boundary walls, while few have laid plinths on their plots.

On May 14, the West deputy commissioner along with assistant commissioner, mukhtiarkar and police demolished constructions of the allottees without any prior notice.

“Upon enquiry by our site supervisor, the West deputy commissioner said this was a government land which was not allotted to anyone,” the builder said in its complaint.

SAMAA Digital contacted MDA Additional Director General Muhammad Sohail in order to confirm the ownership of this land in Taiser Town, Scheme-45.

Sohail said the MDA is the land-owning agency and West DC office has no authority to demolish any constructions without prior information to the MDA.

He said the Estate & Enforcement director has written letter to senior members of the Sindh Board of Revenue, Karachi commissioner, West deputy commissioner and the East DIG, requesting prompt action against mukhtiarkar and tapedar of West District.

The MDA additional director general also provided brief history of the land. He said the Board of Revenue handed over 20,570 acres of land, including Deh Taiser, Deh Bijar Bhatti, Deh Mukhi and Deh Nagan, to the KDA in 1986.

When the Malir Development Authority was established in 1996, these schemes were transferred to it and now all lands are in the possession of MDA.

In 1990, KDA consolidated land measuring 80 acres of survey 29/2, 32, 34, 35, 36 and 37 Deh Taiser in favour of the general secretary of the Karachi Timber Merchant Cooperative Housing Society in Scheme-45.

In 2005, the land was consolidated in favour of Hanif Abdani, Syed Shahid Khari, Mumtaz Ahmed and the attorney of Muhammad Naveed, Muhammad Arif, Abdul Jabbar, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Iqbal and Khalid Mehmood Yousufi along with the report of the Gadap Town mukhtiarkar.

The MDA approved the layout plan of the land in favor of owners M/s Safari Associates in 2007. It was previously consolidated in favour of M/s Karachi Timber Merchant Cooperative Housing Society against survey No 29/2, 32, 34, 35, 36 and 37 in Deh Taiser in old sector T&S-1 and with new sector No 1 & 3 of Taiser Town, Scheme-45 after completion and fulfillment of formalities.

The MDA additional director general said that the West deputy commissioner and his team was involved in illegal practices as they damaged the private property without confirming the legal status of that particular land from the land-owing agency.

“We have informed the high-ups regarding the illegal action taken by the West deputy commissioner and his team, and requested legal action against mukhtiarkar and tapedar involved in supporting land grabbers,” he said.

West Assistant Commissioner Sajjad Abro said M/s Safari Associates has its allotted land in Sector T&S-1 of Deh Taiser and these 80 acres of land is a government land which does not belong to anyone.

He said the revenue department’s Record of Right does not show the MDA’s new survey of sectors 1 & 3 in Deh Taiser, Scheme-45.

The West deputy commissioner has written a letter to the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment & Enquiries chairman regarding the unlawful allotment of the land to M/s Safari Associates with the connivance of MDA officials.