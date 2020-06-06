Saturday, June 6, 2020  | 13 Shawwal, 1441
Pak-Afghan Chaman border reopened for Pakistanis returning on foot

Posted: Jun 6, 2020
Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Thousands of Afghan nationals gathered at the Chaman border. Photo: Saeed Achakzai/ Samaa TV

The Chaman border shared by Pakistan and Afghanistan has been reopened for Pakistani nationals returning back to the country on foot.

Afghans stuck in Pakistan can also go back to their country while several Pakistanis stuck in the neighbouring country made their way back.

The people returning are being screened and tested for the novel coronavirus and then quarantined at isolation camps set up by the army in Chaman.

Two weeks back, the Afghan government had refused to reopen the border for people crossing on foot. They then changed their minds and agreed to it on Saturday (June 6).

The border had been closed previously after the number of coronavirus cases in both countries spiked.

