8-year-old girl tortured to death for ‘flying pet parrot’: police

An eight-year-old girl was tortured to death by her employers, a couple in Lahore, for setting their pet parrot free, according to the police.

She worked as a house help and used to study there as well. They beat her, left her at a hospital and then fled. The doctors said that there were torture marks all over the girl’s body.

The eight-year-old’s samples have been sent to a laboratory for a forensic test. Her body has been handed over to her family.

Her family said that they had sent the girl to Lahore so that she could study “We want justice for our daughter,” her father said.

The couple has been arrested and a case has been registered at the Rawat police station.