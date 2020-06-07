Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

7 children drown in Indus River near Thatta’s Jhirk

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
7 children drown in Indus River near Thatta’s Jhirk

Photo: File

Seven children died after they drowned in the Indus River in Thatta’s Jhirk Friday afternoon, according to rescue officials.

The children, three girls and four boys, had been swimming and bathing in the river to escape the heat.

Their bodies were retrieved by local residents and rescue officials. They were immediately shifted to the Rural Healthcare Centre, Jhirk. The bodies have now been handed over to the families.

All of the children were from the same village of Daim Marri, which is located near the river. There was a ceremony being held there.

Following the incident, chaos has ensued in the area as the victims’ families mourned their deaths.

