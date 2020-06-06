Saturday, June 6, 2020  | 13 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

561 prisoners test positive for coronavirus in Karachi jail: officials

Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
561 prisoners test positive for coronavirus in Karachi jail: officials

File photo: AFP

A total of 561 inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Karachi Central Jail, according to officials.

The number of affected prisoners is the highest in Karachi in Sindh. A total of 578 inmates in jails across Sindh have the deadly virus. Jail personnel in prisons have also tested positive for the virus.

These people have been quarantined at multiple wards in hospitals across the province. The reports of 316 more people are awaited.

So far, two prisoners have lost their lives due to the virus. One of them was admitted at the Lyari General Hospital and the other hailed from Malir.

On the other hand, 12 prisoners have defeated the virus and have been released from isolation, according to the prison officials.

