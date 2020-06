An earthquake was reported in different parts of Pakistan Tuesday morning.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Mardan, Buner, Malakand, and Abbottabad among other cities.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Tajikistan at around 1:30 UTC (6:30 am Pakistan time). It had a depth of 112km.

No casualties, injuries or destruction has been reported yet.