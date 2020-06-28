Sunday, June 28, 2020  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

300 caterers protest in Karachi, demand reopening of wedding halls

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Protesters have blocked the Five Star Chowrangi-Sakhi Hassan road

Over 300 caterers, decorators, valet parking employees and wedding photographers staged a protest Sunday morning at Five Star Chowrangi against the closure of wedding halls in Karachi.

The protesters made garlands out of naan and roti and wore them to protest against the government. They said that due to the lockdown, their families have been forced to starve.

The protesters have warned that if the government does not announce the reopening of wedding halls by July 3, they will take things into their own hands and resume business themselves.

Due to the protests, the road from Five Star Chowrangi to Sakhi Hassan has been completely blocked. The protesters are only allowing ambulances to pass.

The police have reached the site but negotiations have so far been unsuccessful.

All public places including wedding halls across the country have been closed due to the novel coronavirus spread. Pakistan has reported more than 200,000 cases so far.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Protest Wedding Halls
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
caterers, protest, coronavirus, pakistan, wedding halls, ambulance, sakhi hassan, five star chowrangi, karachi, lockdown
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets 'revolutionary' new vaccine
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets ‘revolutionary’ new vaccine
Nusrat Abbasi takes on PPP leaders in explosive SA speech
Nusrat Abbasi takes on PPP leaders in explosive SA speech
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.