284 more Sindh policemen test positive for coronavirus: police spokesperson

At least 284 policemen have tested positive for coronavirus in the past four days, a Sindh police spokesperson said Sunday.

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed lives of eight policemen in Karachi, he said.

The spokesperson said that 778 personnel and officers of Sindh police have so far tested positive for the virus.

At least 576 members of the force are still under treatment, while 194 have recovered and been sent home.

The spokesperson said that the department is taking good care of its personnel affected by the virus.

The virus has so far claimed 831 lives in Sindh, while the total number of known cases in the province has jumped to 53,085.

In Pakistan, at least 2,647 people have died of the virus. The total number of known cases in the country has jumped to 140,797.