200 people flee quarantine camp at Pak-Afghan Chaman border

They had been on a food strike for two days

A total of 200 people, including women and children, quarantined at the Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border fled from the isolation camps they were kept at on Monday.

According to reports, a woman at the camp was severely ill and wanted to be shifted to a hospital. The management of the camp, however, refused to do so after which a clash broke out between the people and the management.

The quarantined people broke the main gate of the camp and fled, taking the ill woman along with them, according to the district administration.

These people were not registered and their records weren't taken.

On the other hand, these people had been complaining of not being given food for the last two days and were on a food strike. They had also called out the camp management over lack of facilities.

They had recently come back to the country from Afghanistan after the government had reopened its borders. The government had decided to quarantine them for 14 days at the border.