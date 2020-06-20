Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

20 soldiers killed in border clash with China: Indian army

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
20 soldiers killed in border clash with China: Indian army

File photo: AFP

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a border stand-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh Monday evening, the Indian Army confirmed Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Indian military said that the troops of two countries have “disengaged” in Galwan valley area.

It said that its 17 more troops have succumbed to injuries, taking the total number of deaths to 20. “Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation,” read the statement.

Earlier, the Indian army had confirmed its three soldiers, including a colonel, had died in a clash with China’s People’s Liberation Army.

The yesterday’s fight between the militaries of the two countries is the first fatal clash since 1975. The two countries fought a border in 1962.

The Chinese military has also confirmed the casualties in the clashes but didn’t release the exact figures.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Chinese military had claimed that the Indian soldiers had crossed the line of actual control between the two countries and launched “provocative attacks” that led to clashes between the soldiers of two armies.

“India should stop all provocative actions, meet the Chinese side halfway and come back to the right path of solving disputes through talks,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The Indian Army, on the other hand, said that the recent clashes were a “result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo”.

The recent clashes between the two countries started a few months ago after India announced that it would be constructing 66 roads along the Chinese border by 2022. India had planned to construct one road near the Galwan valley which China claims is part of their country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
China
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
India, China, Pakistan, Ladakh, Soldiers
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.