20 soldiers killed in border clash with China: Indian army

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a border stand-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh Monday evening, the Indian Army confirmed Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Indian military said that the troops of two countries have “disengaged” in Galwan valley area.

It said that its 17 more troops have succumbed to injuries, taking the total number of deaths to 20. “Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation,” read the statement.

Earlier, the Indian army had confirmed its three soldiers, including a colonel, had died in a clash with China’s People’s Liberation Army.

The yesterday’s fight between the militaries of the two countries is the first fatal clash since 1975. The two countries fought a border in 1962.

The Chinese military has also confirmed the casualties in the clashes but didn’t release the exact figures.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Chinese military had claimed that the Indian soldiers had crossed the line of actual control between the two countries and launched “provocative attacks” that led to clashes between the soldiers of two armies.

“India should stop all provocative actions, meet the Chinese side halfway and come back to the right path of solving disputes through talks,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The Indian Army, on the other hand, said that the recent clashes were a “result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo”.

The recent clashes between the two countries started a few months ago after India announced that it would be constructing 66 roads along the Chinese border by 2022. India had planned to construct one road near the Galwan valley which China claims is part of their country.