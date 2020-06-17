Sunday, June 21, 2020  | 29 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
17-year-old boy shoots himself in Karachi while making TikTok video

Posted: Jun 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
17-year-old boy shoots himself in Karachi while making TikTok video

Photo: File

A 17-year-old boy accidentally shot himself while making a TikTok video in Karachi’s Sikander Goth on Sunday morning, according to the police.

Tanveer had been making a video on the social media platform in his room when the incident took place.

“The pistol he used had bullets in its chamber,” a police officer said, adding that the pistol was licensed and belonged to his father. The family had recently arrived in the city from Punjab.

“Tanveer had gone to his room to change clothes for work,” his uncle said. “After half an hour, his younger brother came back running and told his parents that he was unconscious.”

The victim’s body has been shifted to a hospital.

