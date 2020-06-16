Sunday, June 14, 2020  | 21 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

16-member gang arrested for looting, faking identities in Faisalabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
16-member gang arrested for looting, faking identities in Faisalabad

SAMAA TV/screengrab

A 16-member gang was arrested in Faisalabad on Saturday for looting people by sending fake messages pretending to be from government banks and other departments.

The gang was actively robbing the residents of Faisalabad and Gujranwala and were arrested after an investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency.

“We first collaborated with multiple banks and traced the suspects through the data we got,” an FIA officer said. “Seven FIRs have been registered so far with the cybercrime wing,” he added.

The gang members talked to the victims and lured them in, bought fake SIM cards and faked thumb impressions. They then took money from people through online transactions.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad fia gang
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
FIA, gang, thumb impression, money, SIM cards, online transactions, victims, Faisalabad, Gujranwala
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.