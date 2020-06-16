16-member gang arrested for looting, faking identities in Faisalabad

A 16-member gang was arrested in Faisalabad on Saturday for looting people by sending fake messages pretending to be from government banks and other departments.

The gang was actively robbing the residents of Faisalabad and Gujranwala and were arrested after an investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency.

“We first collaborated with multiple banks and traced the suspects through the data we got,” an FIA officer said. “Seven FIRs have been registered so far with the cybercrime wing,” he added.

The gang members talked to the victims and lured them in, bought fake SIM cards and faked thumb impressions. They then took money from people through online transactions.