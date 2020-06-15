15 injured after Larkana villagers’ fight continues at hospital

Fifteen people were injured and seven people arrested after a fight that started in a Larkana village continued at the hospital, in front of the police.

The injured include two women.

A fight broke out Saturday between two groups in the Sarianwa village, reportedly over a trivial matter. The police were called and the injured people were taken to the Chandka Medical College Hospital.

But the groups didn’t leave their fight in the village. When they got to the hospital, they began fighting in the emergency ward.

Videos of the clash show physical altercations taking place despite the presence of the police.

Several other patients in the emergency ward were frightened by the fight.

Seven people have been arrested and a case has been registered against them.