Sunday, June 21, 2020  | 29 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

130,000 illegally stored wheat bags seized in Faisalabad

Posted: Jun 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
130,000 illegally stored wheat bags seized in Faisalabad

File Photo

A total of 130,000 illegally stocked wheat bags were impounded from Faisalabad’s Mansoorabad on Sunday.

According to the assistant commissioner, the wheat was worth more than Rs18 billion.

The AC along with the police had conducted a raid and sealed more than 10 shops in the area. “The shopkeeper and three employees working there have been arrested,” a police officer said.

The police and district administrations have been conducting operations across Punjab against wheat hoarders.

On Friday, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pledged that shopkeepers selling the commodity will be severely punished.

