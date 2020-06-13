Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
13-year-old detained over social media post against DI Khan police

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

The Dera Ismail Khan police detained a 13-year-old overnight for sharing a post them on social media.

The child was kept in a lockup and his parents or lawyer weren’t allowed to meet him.

His father told the reporters that the police aren’t even letting him or their lawyer meet his child. “I went with my lawyer but they shut the gate on us,” he said.

“My child didn’t commit a crime,” said his mother. “What is he being punished for?” No mother can ever accept this. My child doesn’t even sleep without me, she added.

The parents claimed that no case has been registered against their son and the CM and IG should take notice of this.

The child had reportedly drawn a cartoon of a check post of the traffic police with donkeys standing there.

PPP Provincial General Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi has asked the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court to take notice of this atrocity. “How can the #police of #DIKhan be so cruel over a sarcastic post on social media by this young child,” he wrote in a tweet, adding that he is a juvenile and has been deprived of his legal rights.

