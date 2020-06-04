123 passengers from Saudi Arabia test positive for COVID-19

A total of 123 passengers who recently arrived in Karachi on a flight from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for the coronavirus, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced on Thursday.

He said the war against the coronavirus is still being waged and that many Pakistanis coming from abroad have been infected.

The flight from Saudi Arabia had 246 passengers aboard, which means 50% of the flight was infected.

He criticised the federal government for wanting to keep flight operations open but not testing incoming passengers.

The Sindh government tested the incoming passengers, he said, adding that they will now be isolated.