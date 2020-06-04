Thursday, June 4, 2020  | 11 Shawwal, 1441
123 passengers from Saudi Arabia test positive for COVID-19

Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Photo: AFP

A total of 123 passengers who recently arrived in Karachi on a flight from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for the coronavirus, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced on Thursday.

He said the war against the coronavirus is still being waged and that many Pakistanis coming from abroad have been infected.

The flight from Saudi Arabia had 246 passengers aboard, which means 50% of the flight was infected.

He criticised the federal government for wanting to keep flight operations open but not testing incoming passengers.

The Sindh government tested the incoming passengers, he said, adding that they will now be isolated.

MOST READ
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Dissenting bureaucrat stops K-IV committee in its tracks
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
What’s the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
