An 11-year-old boy killed his 12-year-old friend in Attock on Friday after fighting over a game.

The attacker has been arrested and a case registered against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

He is currently in the lockup at the Model Police Station Rango.

The boys were friends and schoolmates but during a game they fought. The attacker brought a knife from home and stabbed the victim in the stomach.