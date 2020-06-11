11 tanker drivers arrested for selling substandard water in Karachi

Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah has ordered strict action against all the people involved in the sale of substandard water.

An operation against these sellers was conducted by a special team formed by Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director Asadullah Khan and the police.

Security and checks on the RCD Road and the Northern Bypass have been tightened. Machko SP Waseem Muhammad is also present there along with his police officers.

In the last 24 hours, 11 men have been arrested. Eleven water tankers carrying substandard water have been impounded. A case against the accused has been registered at the Machko police station.

They had been taking the water from Sakran to sell it in Karachi. The KWSB also conducted operations earlier this week and seized multiple tankers.