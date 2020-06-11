Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

11 Swat UCs go into lockdown as COVID-19 cases increase

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
A total of 11 union council in Swat have gone into a smart lockdown after a notification was issued by the district commissioner amid rising coronavirus cases.

The development came after Swat’s district health officer wrote a letter to the DC saying that at least 489 people have tested positive in 11 union councils of Bahrain, Matta, Babuzai, Barikot and Kabal areas.

People in these areas had not been following the precautionary SOPs issued by the government. The lockdown has been imposed to contain the further spread of the virus.

Under the smart lockdown, the entry and exit points of the areas will be sealed and the movement of people will only be allowed in emergency cases.

On the other hand, the Abbottabad district administration has also imposed a smart lockdown in its district. Qalandarabad, Jhangi Seydan, Kehal, Narrian, Nathiagali and the PMA road beside Gosht Mandi have been sealed.

Pharmacies, grocery stores and tandoors will be allowed to remain open in these areas.

The magistrate and police have been instructed to make sure the decision is implemented. Legal action will be taken against violators.

The virus has so far killed 707 people, while the number of known cases has reached 18,472 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

