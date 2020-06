At least 107 prisoners and 18 employees at the Central Jail, Sukkur have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the jail authorities confirmed Saturday.

They all have been quarantined.

The jail authorities have also decided to test the families of its employees as well.

The health department tested 1,295 people of which 125 tested positive.

The virus has so far claimed 3,295 lives in Pakistan, according to the provincial health departments.