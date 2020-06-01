‘1.2m people to be given health cards in Azad Kashmir’

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Friday that his government will provide health cards to 1.2 million people in Azad Kashmir.

“Our Ehsaas Programme will reach 138,000 families in Azad Kashmir,” PM Khan said, addressing a ceremony in Muzzaffarabad. “1.2million people will get health cards.”

The prime minister said that the people will be able to get health facilities up to Rs1 million with the health card.

He also distributed cheques under the Ehsaas Programme among the deserving people.

PM Khan said his government highlighted the Kashmir issue in the United Nations. It was all over in the international media, he said.

The prime minister promised to keep supporting the Kashmiri people.