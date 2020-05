A Karachi woman was killed in a fight with her mother Saturday night, the police believe.

The fight occurred in Nazimabad. The two women attacked each other with knives.

The daughter was killed while the mother was critically injured.

But the police are still investigating whether it was a fight between the two women or whether they were attacked by a third party.

They say the mother’s statement will be recorded once she regains consciousness. She is currently in hospital.