Witnesses record statement in Rangers murder case against Uzair Baloch

Three witnesses recorded on Monday their statements in the murder case of two Rangers personnel against Uzair Baloch.

An anti-terrorism court heard the case and Baloch was presented before it after two years.

Uzair Baloch, one of the main faces of the Lyari gang war, has been accused of kidnapping and killing two Rangers personnel in 2013 and then disposing of their bodies at Karachi’s Mewashah graveyard.

A case had been registered against the suspect at the Pak Colony police station

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016.

On April 29, 2016 he confessed to committing criminal activities such as murder, extorting money, encroaching land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms. He claimed that he was working with some members of the Sindh government and Karachi police.