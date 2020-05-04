Monday, May 4, 2020  | 10 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Witnesses record statement in Rangers murder case against Uzair Baloch

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Witnesses record statement in Rangers murder case against Uzair Baloch

KARACHI: Ranger personnel seen escorting back the main suspect of Lyari gang war Uzair Jan Baloch after his hearing in Sindh High Court in 2016. Photo: Online

Three witnesses recorded on Monday their statements in the murder case of two Rangers personnel against Uzair Baloch.

An anti-terrorism court heard the case and Baloch was presented before it after two years.

Uzair Baloch, one of the main faces of the Lyari gang war, has been accused of kidnapping and killing two Rangers personnel in 2013 and then disposing of their bodies at Karachi’s Mewashah graveyard.

A case had been registered against the suspect at the Pak Colony police station

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016.

On April 29, 2016 he confessed to committing criminal activities such as murder, extorting money, encroaching land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms. He claimed that he was working with some members of the Sindh government and Karachi police.

FaceBook WhatsApp
atc Uzair Balochi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Pakistan's digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Pakistan’s digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
'Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues'
‘Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues’
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Sindh government bans Youm-e-Ali processions, rallies
Sindh government bans Youm-e-Ali processions, rallies
Mira gives fans a tour of Wah Wah PK Museum
Mira gives fans a tour of Wah Wah PK Museum
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.