Wednesday, May 13, 2020
With 16 new deaths, coronavirus tally crosses 200 in Karachi

Posted: May 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
With 16 new deaths, coronavirus tally crosses 200 in Karachi

Pic13-034 KARACHI: May13- People are busy in their shopping as ahead of Eid while markets are being reopened after the government eased the nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in provincial capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Syed Asif Ali

At least 16 people, including three women, infected with coronavirus have died in Karachi in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 205 in the city.

According to the Sindh health department, at least 731 new cases were reported in the province on Wednesday. Of them, 625 were reported in Karachi alone.

The virus has so far killed 234 people in Sindh and the total number of known cases in the province has jumped to 13,341.

The Sindh government had eased the lockdown from Monday after an announcement by Prime Minister Imran Khan last week and allowed the traders to open their shops from 6am to 4pm.

The doctors have warned that easing the lockdown could cause spike in coronavirus infections.

“I only see the destruction…absolutely, with no uncertain term, very clear…without any ambiguity,” Dr Saeed Khan, a virologist at Dow University of Health Sciences in Karachi, had told SAMAA TV a few days ago.

Dr Tahir Shamsi, a renowned hematologist and the head of National Institute of Blood Diseases, had said that the “teary face” of the Italian prime minister came before his eyes when he was listening to the speech of the prime minister about ending the lockdown in the country.

