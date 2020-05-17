Will soon expose black sheep in PTI: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that she would soon expose black sheep in her party.

Awan said so while addressing a gathering in Head Marala area of Sialkot. She asked the black sheep in the party to stop defaming her.

“False allegations were leveled and a baseless propaganda was done against me,” the PTI leader said.

“My opponents said I had run away from the field, but I have always fought opponents looking them in the eye.”

She said she was quiet due to the present situation and on the directives of the [party] leadership.

Awan said anyone having evidence of misuse of authority against her should present it.

“Be prepared to face humiliation if you do not have any evidence,” she said. The PTI leader said soon these black sheep would be eliminated from PTI ranks.

Awan, who was PM Imran Khan’s aide on information, was removed from her post on April 27.

She was replaced by Lt Gen (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa.