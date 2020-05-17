Sunday, May 17, 2020  | 23 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Will soon expose black sheep in PTI: Firdous Ashiq Awan

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Will soon expose black sheep in PTI: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Photo: Online

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that she would soon expose black sheep in her party.

Awan said so while addressing a gathering in Head Marala area of Sialkot. She asked the black sheep in the party to stop defaming her.

“False allegations were leveled and a baseless propaganda was done against me,” the PTI leader said.

“My opponents said I had run away from the field, but I have always fought opponents looking them in the eye.”

She said she was quiet due to the present situation and on the directives of the [party] leadership.

Awan said anyone having evidence of misuse of authority against her should present it.

“Be prepared to face humiliation if you do not have any evidence,” she said. The PTI leader said soon these black sheep would be eliminated from PTI ranks.

Awan, who was PM Imran Khan’s aide on information, was removed from her post on April 27.

She was replaced by Lt Gen (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Firdous Ashiq Awan PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
coronavirus, COVID-19, Sindh, Pakistan, Karachi, markets, Chamber of commerce, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Usman Buzdar, Usman Dar, Punjab, Malaysia, prisoners, Ertugrul, Murad Saeed, Haleem Adil Shiekh, Nafeesa Shah, Sheikh Rasheed, Railways
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.