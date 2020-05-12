Tuesday, May 12, 2020  | 18 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Will reopen educational institutes from June 1: private schools federation

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Will reopen educational institutes from June 1: private schools federation

File photo: AFP

The All Pakistan Private Schools Federation announced Tuesday they would reopen educational institutes in the country from June 1.

“All the friends have unanimously decided to resume academic activities in schools across the country from June 1,” APPSF president Kashif Mirza said after their meeting in Lahore.

Mirza requested the government to issues SOPs for schools and grant permission to the owners to open educational institutions across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has already announced that educational institutes will remain closed in the country until July 15.

Schools, colleges, varsities and seminaries were closed across the country in March’s last week after a spike in number of coronavirus infections.

The virus has so far killed 706 people in Pakistan while the number of known cases in the country has jumped to 32,373.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Schools, Pakistan, Karachi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet's instructions
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May | Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.