Will reopen educational institutes from June 1: private schools federation

The All Pakistan Private Schools Federation announced Tuesday they would reopen educational institutes in the country from June 1.

“All the friends have unanimously decided to resume academic activities in schools across the country from June 1,” APPSF president Kashif Mirza said after their meeting in Lahore.

Mirza requested the government to issues SOPs for schools and grant permission to the owners to open educational institutions across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has already announced that educational institutes will remain closed in the country until July 15.

Schools, colleges, varsities and seminaries were closed across the country in March’s last week after a spike in number of coronavirus infections.

The virus has so far killed 706 people in Pakistan while the number of known cases in the country has jumped to 32,373.