HOME > Pakistan

Will keep businesses open 24/7 until Eidul Fitr: Sindh traders

Posted: May 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pic12-052 KARACHI: May12-Women are busy in their shopping as ahead of Eid at North Nazim Abad Haidri Market while markets are being reopened after the government eased the nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in provincial capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Anwar Abbas

Sindh traders have announced keeping business open 24 hours a day until Eidul Fitr.

The announcement came after talks between traders and the Sindh government officials failed late Sunday, according to sources. The traders left the meeting in protest.

“We will keep the businesses open for as long as we wish,” said Ateeq Mir, a representative of the Sindh Taajir Ittehad, while speaking to the media.

“Traders will keep the businesses open 24 hours a day until Chand Raat.”

Another trader, Mohammad Rizwan, said they only wished to earn their livelihood. Shajeel Goplani lamented the government provided them no relief.

The traders said they were ready to face arrests, but would continue to do business.

The Sindh government, however, said it would continue to seal markets in case of violation of SOPs.

Discussion was held in the National Command and Operation Centre regarding not opening malls and resuming public transport, noted Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani.

“Markets will be sealed if the SOPs are violated,” he asserted.

