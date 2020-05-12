Tuesday, May 12, 2020  | 18 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

‘Why is CDA demolishing khokhas but not illegal housing societies?’

Posted: May 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
‘Why is CDA demolishing khokhas but not illegal housing societies?’
Photo: Online

The Islamabad High Court took the Capital Development Authority to task on Tuesday and expressed its anger over its failure to demolish illegal housing societies in Islamabad.

“Why is that the Supreme Court’s orders on the demolition of illegal shops are being implemented in Karachi but not Islamabad? Why is the CDA demolishing khokhas, if it can’t demolish illegal housing societies?” The remarks were made by Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The court said that the authority asks for more time every time they are asked about the progress in illegal housing societies case.

The CDA said that they want time to review the societies and see if they are legal or not.

The court adjourned the hearing till May 21 and gave the authority time to submit a written reply explaining the reasons for the constant delay in the review process and detailed report on the steps taken by it against the owners of the illegal societies.

