Wednesday, May 27, 2020  | 3 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

‘Why did you allow sugar exports despite a shortage?’

Posted: May 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
‘Why did you allow sugar exports despite a shortage?’

Labourers load sugar cane onto horse-drawn carts at a main vegetable and fruit market in Lahore in 2010. Photo: AFP

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb defended the party and its policies on sugar in response to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar’s press conference.

She said PML-N didn’t let the price of sugar increase for five years. The PML-N government only purchased sugar when there was a shortage, she said.

Aurangzeb said a subsidy was given on instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She questioned why the premier allowed the export of sugar despite a shortage.

She sarcastically commented that there were “innocent thieves” in the current “innocent government”. 

