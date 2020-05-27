‘Why did you allow sugar exports despite a shortage?’

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb defended the party and its policies on sugar in response to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar’s press conference.

She said PML-N didn’t let the price of sugar increase for five years. The PML-N government only purchased sugar when there was a shortage, she said.

Aurangzeb said a subsidy was given on instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She questioned why the premier allowed the export of sugar despite a shortage.

She sarcastically commented that there were “innocent thieves” in the current “innocent government”.