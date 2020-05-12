Tuesday, May 12, 2020  | 18 Ramadhan, 1441
WHO to train 100,000 Pakistani health workers

File photo: AFP

The World Health Organization will provide training to 100,000 Pakistani health workers to cope with coronavirus, the Radio Pakistan reported Tuesday.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the WHO and Pakistan in Islamabad.

Later, PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed that WHO representative Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala signed the agreement to train Pakistani health workers.

“Frontline paramedical staff and doctors are heroes of the nation and the government accords top priority to facilitate them,” Dr Mirza said.

At least a dozen doctors have died and hundreds of medical professionals have contracted coronavirus while performing their duties in various health facilities.

The virus has so far killed 706 people while the total number of known cases has reached 32,373 in Pakistan.

