What happens after Pakistan's lockdown is lifted?

What happens after Pakistan’s lockdown is lifted?

Pakistan’s lockdown is being lifted starting Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Thursday evening. But what are the new rules now?

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar and Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar explained the government’s decisions for the lockdown lift.

Small markets and shops in neighbourhoods and rural areas will be allowed to open from Fajr after Sehri till 5pm. Umar said all businesses, except outlets of essential items such as food and medicine, will remain closed two days of the week on Saturdays and Sundays.

Azhar said it was unanimously decided to open allied industries of the construction sector, which include paint and pipe mills, tiles, electrical and industry and hardware stores across Pakistan.

Selected OPDs will also be opened to treat specific diseases and illnesses, while the reopening of schools has been delayed till July 15.

asad umar Imran Khan
 
