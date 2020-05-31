Weapons, motorbikes seized during raid at empty plot in Karachi

20 people arrested over suspicion, case registered

More than 25 stolen motorbikes and a huge quantity of weapons were seized from an empty plot on Karachi's Sharae Faisal Sunday afternoon.

A search operation was conducted by the police at a complex called Noman Heaven. They had reached there after receiving news from one of their sources.

According to the police, the weapons and ammunition they seized included repeater rifles, sub-machine guns, light-machine guns and bullets. All of the weapons were buried underground.

Investigations are under way to find people involved in stocking and burying the weapons. Between 15 and 20 people were arrested during the operation and are being interrogated.

A case has also been registered.