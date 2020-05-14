Water supply suspended in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal after pipeline burst

A water pipeline burst open in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board spokesperson said Thursday.

The water board says the pipeline burst because of K-Electric and its development work in the area.

Water supply from the pipeline has been suspended to prevent water loss, the KWSB spokesperson said, adding that repair work on the 24-inch diameter pipeline will start immediately.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s blocks 13-A, 13-B, 13-C, 13-D1, 13-D2 and 13-D3 have been affected by the cut in water supply.