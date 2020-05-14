Thursday, May 14, 2020  | 20 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Water supply suspended in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal after pipeline burst

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Water supply suspended in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal after pipeline burst

A water pipeline burst open in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board spokesperson said Thursday. 

The water board says the pipeline burst because of K-Electric and its development work in the area. 

Water supply from the pipeline has been suspended to prevent water loss, the KWSB spokesperson said, adding that repair work on the 24-inch diameter pipeline will start immediately. 

Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s blocks 13-A, 13-B, 13-C, 13-D1, 13-D2 and 13-D3 have been affected by the cut in water supply.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi water
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet's instructions
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May | Pakistan
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.