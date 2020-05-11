Wahab urges people to take precautions as Sindh businesses resume

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab urged on Monday the masses to take precautionary measures while venturing out of their homes.

In his statement, he said it was necessary to mold ourselves according to the changing circumstances.

Markets are crowded after resumption of business activities in Sindh, he said. Now everyone will have to take precautionary measures.

Wahab urged people to wear masks and observe social distancing when outside.

“Coronavirus is a reality and we will have to take precautions to survive this,” the provincial government spokesman said.

He urged the masses to support the government in its efforts.