Tuesday, May 12, 2020  | 18 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Virus derails privatisation of six Pakistani state-owned enterprises

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Virus derails privatisation of six Pakistani state-owned enterprises

Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad. Photo: Radio Pak

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the privatisation of six Pakistani state-owned enterprises until the next fiscal year, officials of the Privatisation Commission said Tuesday.

Currently there are 18 state-owned enterprises in the active list of privatisation. Of them, officials say, five to six transactions had been planned this fiscal year.

The government had expected proceeds amounting to Rs150 billion from the privatisation of these entities, according to officials. But there has been no development in this regard as the current fiscal year nears its end.

The privatisation of Haveli Bahadur Power Plant, Balloki Power Plant, SME Bank, Services International Hotel in Lahore, Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad and the First Women Bank Limited has been postponed until the next fiscal year.

The schedule and targets of the proposed transactions have been changed, according to the officials. Now a final approval would be taken from the International Monetary Fund.

The plan to auction 28 properties owned by various ministries and OGDCL shares has also been cancelled.

Officials say the impact of the pandemic on business activities and airlines has made the arrival of investors impossible.

Auctioning state-owned properties at relatively lower rates due to a drop in oil prices is also not in the national interest, they maintain.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, privatisation, state-owned enterprises,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet's instructions
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May | Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.