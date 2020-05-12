Virus derails privatisation of six Pakistani state-owned enterprises

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the privatisation of six Pakistani state-owned enterprises until the next fiscal year, officials of the Privatisation Commission said Tuesday.

Currently there are 18 state-owned enterprises in the active list of privatisation. Of them, officials say, five to six transactions had been planned this fiscal year.

The government had expected proceeds amounting to Rs150 billion from the privatisation of these entities, according to officials. But there has been no development in this regard as the current fiscal year nears its end.

The privatisation of Haveli Bahadur Power Plant, Balloki Power Plant, SME Bank, Services International Hotel in Lahore, Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad and the First Women Bank Limited has been postponed until the next fiscal year.

The schedule and targets of the proposed transactions have been changed, according to the officials. Now a final approval would be taken from the International Monetary Fund.

The plan to auction 28 properties owned by various ministries and OGDCL shares has also been cancelled.

Officials say the impact of the pandemic on business activities and airlines has made the arrival of investors impossible.

Auctioning state-owned properties at relatively lower rates due to a drop in oil prices is also not in the national interest, they maintain.