Thursday, May 14, 2020  | 20 Ramadhan, 1441
‘Virus better handled than US, UK despite limited resources’

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz believes the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan is being decently handled given its poverty levels and weak health sector.

He made comparisons in his speech in the Senate on Thursday of Pakistan with more developed countries, such as the US and UK, and said those countries have been more severely impacted despite having resources.

“This virus is a problem faced by the whole world,” said Faraz. He gave examples of developed countries with a high GDP rate, such as the US and UK, and compared it with the deaths in those countries from the virus.

The federal minister outlined the government’s strategy to deal with the coronavirus, saying that it wanted to “facilitate daily-wagers on a first basis”. 

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a package aimed at daily-wagers despite the country’s limited resources.

The minister urged the opposition to cooperate with the government in fighting this pandemic and to protect people’s lives instead of indulging in a blame game.

He also asked the public to strictly abide by the SOP’s to prevent the spread of the virus.

Shibli Faraz
 
