Ventilator situation in Pakistan under control: NDMA chairperson

The situation of ventilators is under control currently in Pakistan, says National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal.

He said the country has 4,800 ventilators. Of these, 500 are with the armed forces.

The NDMA head was speaking at a press conference on Tuesday.

Currently, 129 patients in the country are on a ventilator and all machines are working fine, he said, adding that more machines are being ordered from abroad.

He estimated that Pakistan, under the current circumstances of the coronavirus, would need around 2,000 more ventilators in May and June. Arrangements for this are being made, he said.

The United States government has promised to gift Pakistan 200 ventilators, he said, adding that Peshawar will be the first to receive the machines, then Karachi and then the rest of the country.